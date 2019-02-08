Council explores seawall option to address beach erosion

BEACH SAVER: A seawall at Woodgate has been recommended as part of a Shoreline Erosion Management Plan.

BEACH SAVER: A seawall at Woodgate has been recommended as part of a Shoreline Erosion Management Plan. Contribued

DESIGN and costing for a 240m seawall, that would be the last line of defence against erosion at Woodgate Beach, will be considered by Bundaberg Regional Council.

The seawall is one recommendation from a shoreline erosion study that has been presented in a final report to the council.

The council commissioned the $70,000 Shoreline Erosion Management Plan to be prepared by coastal environmental consultants Water Technology in March last year.

The council's environment and natural resources spokesman Wayne Honor said the study aimed to evaluate current and historical data in relation to wave and tidal influences in the area.

"Woodgate Beach has a reach of about 16 kilometres from the northern point of Theodolite Creek south to Burrum Point,” he said.

"The study identified that the shoreline most at risk over the next 20 years is located in a 700m stretch of beach 400m north and 300m south of the main boat ramp.

"The northern-most end of the Esplanade at the junction with Theodolite Creek Road is located within this threatened foreshore and is at risk of being lost to the erosion process.

"Currently it is estimated that this identified area is being eroded at the rate of .65 of a metre annually.”

Cr Honor said the consultants indicated the council needed to base its SEMP on a 20 year planning strategy, the maximum term recommended by the State Department of Environment and Science when determining appropriate erosion strategies.

"Mitigation strategies to address the area deemed most at risk adjacent to the boat ramp may involve the placement of some 16,000 cubic metres of sand along the 700 metre zone. This would be placed as a buffer and require future nourishment,” he said.

"This would be done in conjunction with a 240 metre long seawall which would be buried at the rear of the proposed sand replacement area and would function as a last line of defence.” Council will progress the recommendations to a design and costing stage.