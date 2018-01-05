Council explains why Moneys Creek water looks green

JUST NATURE: Yvonne Quelhurst is upset about the state of Moneys Creek at Bargara, but the council says it's all part of the natural process.

JUST NATURE: Yvonne Quelhurst is upset about the state of Moneys Creek at Bargara, but the council says it's all part of the natural process. Mike Knott BUN050118MONEYS2

A BRISBANE woman visiting Bundaberg on holidays said she was shocked to see people letting their children swim in Moneys Creek in water she described as putrid and green.

Yvonne Quelhurst said she loved Bargara and was a regular visitor, but the state of Moneys Creek had her concerned.

"It absolutely stinks and there's people swimming in there,” she said.

"You can smell it. I wouldn't let my grandkids swim in there.

"I went to go swimming in there but I'm not silly.”

Bundaberg Regional Council Environment and Natural Resources portfolio spokesperson Cr Bill Trevor said the condition of Moneys Creek was a natural one given the current conditions.

"Discolouration in the Moneys Creek lagoon is naturally occurring as a result of tannins leaching from the trees and vegetation found in surrounding catchments,” he said.

"Green algae is also naturally occurring in the lagoon, and can release an odour when exposed to sunny and warm conditions.

"Council monitors water quality at Moneys Creek lagoon on a regular basis and has an existing management process in place for the operation of the tidal gates at Money's Creek which takes into consideration public safety, water quality and weather and tide conditions.”

Cr Trevor said there were times when swimming was not recommended and signs would be put in place in those times.

"With the region currently experiencing king tides, the tidal gates at Moneys Creek (were opened) which will allow the water to flush and may lead to an improvement in water conditions,” he said.

"For safety reasons, the lagoon is closed to swimmers while the tidal gates are open.

"'No swimming' signage will be in place at the lagoon while the gates are open to notify residents of the closure period.”

Division 5 councillor Greg Barnes said weather had played a large part in the condition of the water.

"Given the high profile Bargara and its swimming areas enjoy during the holiday period, council would not usually open the tidal gates during peak tourism season,” he said.

"However the presence of king tides and warm temperatures have made this weekend an ideal time to flush the lagoon.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause visitors and residents alike and trust they will still find enjoyment in the many idyllic natural swimming areas found right throughout Bargara and the region.”