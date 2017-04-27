Council expands kerbside collection to extra 154 residents

A FURTHER 154 Bundaberg ratepayers will start receiving kerbside waste collection services from July 1, meaning Bundaberg Regional Council will pocket an extra $51,590 per year from waste utility charges.

At an ordinary meeting of council on Wednesday, councillors voted unanimously to implement the additional services to properties at Avondale (66), South Bingera (45), South Kolan, (36) and Moorlands (7).

"A total of 267 potential properties were identified but this number was reduced to the approved 154 following inspection of road conditions, turning manoeuvrability and all-weather access,” council waste and recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said.

"The identified properties will be added to the declared waste collection area and all properties which are contained in these areas and are capable of receiving waste collection services are required to pay for the service.”

The council charges $335 per year for a minimum waste service of one 240-litre wheelie bin (serviced weekly) and one 240-litre recycling wheelie bin (serviced fortnightly).

Cr Rowleson said the council would waive collection charges for the newly identified areas for the first six months as part of a "grace” period to allow for a smooth costing transition from January 1, 2018.

"In addition to the 154 properties now included in the collection area, a further 38 properties will have the option to join the collection service by locating their bins at a common collection point.

"While the extended collection services will be implemented from July 1 this year, new services at Avondale will only be implemented after planned roadworks have been finalised in August.”

Residents in the expansion areas will be advised by letter of the new service and associated costs.

It's all part of the council's Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy, which aims to address waste issues across the Bundaberg region and follows a public survey in February.

At a previous meeting, all councillors except for councillor Wayne Honor voted to adopt the strategy.