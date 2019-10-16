Council executive highlights future of innovation

BUNDABERG Regional Council’s economic development executive, Ben Artup, spoke at a local government conference in Cairns, where he explained that the future of Bundaberg’s innovation was through ‘platform thinking’.

Mr Artup said that two-thirds of the council’s corporate plan emphasised innovation by looking at investment, infrastructure, and using technology to create platforms.

During the Local Government Association of Queensland conference on Tuesday, he reminded local government representatives that innovation had been the key to Bundaberg’s success as Australia’s food bowl and its fame for ginger beer, rum, sugar, macadamias and avocados.

But creating platform businesses, which were not limited to products which were reliant on prices and was a platform for other businesses, such as Facebook, Amazon, and Uber, was a council focus.

“This is the approach Bundaberg is taking, indeed, any town can take,” Mr Artup said. “We’ve created data dashboards, we’ve signed up to every data dashboard the team at LG Sherlock have come up, we’ve also suggested a few of our own. By 2030, it has been estimated more value will be derived from data mining than coal mining.

“To access this economic value, we will need to build the data platforms now, if we want to compete.

“I believe one day it will be normal for all councils to have data scientists, which I’d be happy to see replace, like for like, with transport engineers.”

Other Bundaberg representatives attending the LGAQ conference were mayor Jack Dempsey, chief executive Steve Johnston, and councillors Steve Cooper, Ross Sommerfeld, and Judy Peters. Cr Peters representing as Australian Local Government Women’s Association’s state president