Council donates $50K to LifeFlight

ONGOING SUPPORT: LifeFlight base lead and aircrew officer Dan Leggat, pilot Frank Bertolli, Mayor Jack Dempsey and critical care paramedic Jacob Lange at Bundaberg Airport yesterday.

ONGOING SUPPORT: LifeFlight base lead and aircrew officer Dan Leggat, pilot Frank Bertolli, Mayor Jack Dempsey and critical care paramedic Jacob Lange at Bundaberg Airport yesterday. Contributed

LIFESAVING service LifeFlight will be able to continue to train its staff after a $50,000 donation.

Bundaberg Regional Council's donation will help the service in maintain peak training and preparedness of staff for service in the Bundaberg region.

Mayor Jack Dempsey visited the LifeFlight hangar at the Bundaberg Airport yesterday to present the cheque to crew members.

"LifeFlight is a rapid response arm of our emergency services and the role they play in assisting residents across the region shows what an important weapon they are in our emergency response arsenal,” Cr Dempsey said.

"The service relies on public support and Council is proud to make this donation to LifeFlight on behalf of the residents of the Bundaberg Region.”

Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue base lead and aircrew officer Dan Leggat said the grant would help save lives.

"LifeFlight is grateful for the support of the Bundaberg Regional Council who recognise the need for this lifesaving service,” said Mr Leggat.

"Last year, the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter performed 243 missions at a cost of over $3 million.

"Our RACQ LifeFlight Rescue service is there to help Queenslanders in their greatest hour of need, but it's a service only made possible by the generous support of local communities who provide vital funding for our efforts.”

Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said Bundy's LifeFlight crew had proven to be an incredibly valuable asset to the region and beyond for a number of years.

"In 2017 the local crew flew to the aid of 262 patients assisting with 116 critically injured or ill patients,” Cr Peters said.

"Additionally, the service transferred 121 patients to other facilities, assisted in 21 search and rescue operations and aided in the care and transport of four neonatal babies.

"It costs approximately $17,000 per person to provide specialised scenario training including underwater helicopter escape and emergency breathing system training.

"I believe our community fully endorses council support of this fantastic local rescue asset and is 100 per cent behind the service and the professionalism of the local nine member crew.”