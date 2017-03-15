Council donates $15K to Hinkler project

GIFT: Councillors have voted to donate the $15,520 needed to finish the restoration of Bert Hinkler's Arnstrong Siddley; and (inset) the NewsMail's front page on October 8 last year calling for the government to provide Hinkler's number plate for free.

AFTER two years of fundraising, Lex Rowland is delighted Bundaberg Regional Council will donate $15,520 to help complete the restoration of Bert Hinkler's Armstrong Siddley.

Mr Rowland, the Hinkler House Memorial Museum and Research Association president, was shocked when the NewsMail called to inform him that the council had approved the donation yesterday.

"That's fantastic, wonderful news,” he said.

"It's a very important vehicle in Australian and motoring history.”

Council tourism and regional growth spokesman Greg Barnes said Armstrong Siddeley had significant ties to the life and achievements of Bert Hinkler.

"This is the very vehicle Bert Hinkler drove in the processional motorcade held in Brisbane in his honour following his successful journey as the first person to fly solo between England and Australia in February 1928,” Cr Barnes said.

Last year, the association was successful in getting Hinkler's original plates donated for free by the State Government after a story in the NewsMail and a push from Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson.

Mr Rowland said the $15,000 would be spent on painting, upholstery, spare parts, testing, oil boxes, start-up manual and road certification.

Once completed, the vehicle will form part of the Hinkler Hall of Aviation collection and be placed on public display for all to enjoy.