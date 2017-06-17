'Council doing all the heavy lifting'

MAYOR Jack Dempsey has called on the region's elected state and federal politicians to stand up for Bundaberg and Wide Bay to create jobs and growth.

The call comes as residents on the NewsMail's Facebook page spoke out against the council's 3.45% rate rise and $50 charge in 2017-18 budget, handed down on Thursday.

Cr Dempsey defended the rate rise, saying the Bundaberg Regional Council was doing all the "heavy lifting” when it came to driving the region's economy.

He was was concerned that Wide Bay, Queensland's largest population mass outside the south-east, still had the highest unemployment in the nation.

While the council was doing all it could, spending $252m in capital works over two years, there was not much help from the state and federal governments, he said.

Cr Dempsey has renewed his call for the state and federal governments to work together to deliver Bundaberg a new Level 5 hospital.

"I call upon all levels of government to step up to the mark,” Cr Dempsey said.

"I don't care what political party delivers it.

"It is what Wide Bay needs and Bundaberg deserves.”

Funding for the project, worth about a billion dollars, could be staggered over ten years.

Cr Dempsey said the hospital site had already been investigated and would provide employment during construction, high-paying jobs in the health precinct when finished and bring people to the region.

"The most important benefit would be the health of the community,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Currently we are spending $10m a year transporting people to other south east Queensland hospital's and specialists.

"It's not rocket science.”