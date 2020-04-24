Menu
Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey speaks in a video which commemorates Anzac Day. Picture: Supplied.
News

Council ‘defies’ restriction with Anzac video

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
24th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG Regional Council’s Anzac Day, video will be aired from 10am tomorrow, and contains a compilation of tributes from RSL sub-branches, veterans, schools, and the Bundaberg Caledonian Pipe Band.

Council staff including camera operator Paul Donaldson have worked on the half-hour video for several weeks, according to a council spokesman. It will be uploaded onto the council owned Bundaberg Now Facebook page.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said people this year would feel “a greater sense of loss“ due to the COVID-19 restrictions which have stopped services and parades from happening. “The video is a way to defy the restrictions, come together and show our respect,” Cr Dempsey said.

He acknowledged the social disruption the pandemic caused. “We are, however, safe in our homes, have food on the table, services are maintained and entertainment and communication are at our fingertips. Compare this situation with our men fighting at Gallipoli 105 years ago. They were shelled, shot at and suffered disease, misery and privatisations that one can only imagine.”

