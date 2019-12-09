Council defends spending on sporting events

SOLID HIT: Dylan Smith runs into defence for Norths Devils in the Intrust Super Cup at Salters Oval.

SPORT: Bundaberg Regional Council says it is doing as much as it can to attract events to the region, even though some sports at the state or national stage are not coming.

Bundaberg has not hosted an Intrust Super Cup match since 2016, nor an NRL trial or game.

Both Gladstone and Fraser Coast have hosted those events in the past two years with those regions also hosting the Brisbane Roar (Hervey Bay 2019) and the Queensland Reds (Gladstone 2020).

Bundaberg has hosted only the Wide Bay Buccaneers out of the four football codes in a state or national contest since 2016.

The council said other events had come to the region with great success, however.

“The Bundaberg region has hosted numerous large sporting and recreational events of regional, state, national and international significance and more are on the radar,” a council spokesman said.

“(The) council is supporting Bundaberg Basketball to hopefully return to the state league competition,” he said.

“We’re in discussions with Rowing Queensland about hosting the Central Queensland schools regatta and the state rowing championships.”

The council said this was on top of supporting events in 2018 including three netball carnivals and events this year including the Confraternity, the Junior Touch state title, the Pop-Up Polo, and the school sport boys cricket titles for 13-14-year-old boys.

The council added the move for Gladstone to host the NRL came up through the circumstances of the Gold Coast Titans and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“With reference to Gladstone, it’s great to see national sporting teams play in regional areas,” the council spokesman said.

“It should be remembered that in 2018 the Titans needed to relocate from the Gold Coast because of the Commonwealth Games.”

The council also plans to benefit if the Olympics is won by Brisbane for 2032.

“Mayor Jack Dempsey has spoken to organisers of the Queensland 2032 Olympic bid about attracting competitive events and training camps to the Bundaberg Region if the bid succeeds,” the spokesman said.

Bundaberg is still a chance to host a Intrust Super Cup match with some match venues undecided, but it is unlikely at this stage.