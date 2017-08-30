Council decision a major win for Greenfleet and our turtles

GREENFLEET will add to its 80,000 trees at Barolin Nature Reserve after council agrees to lease out an extra 5ha parcel of land to the not-for-profit organisation.

A new green-friendly agreement between Bundaberg Regional Council and Greenfleet will ensure our region's forested areas will increase while protecting our turtles at Mon Repos.

Greenfleet partnered with the council in April, planting 80,000 trees at the Barolin Nature Reserve.

Divisional representative Cr Scott Rowleson said the decision was a major win for the environment and a strategy that would have long-term positive effects on nesting turtles.

LAND LEASE: Greenfleet will extend its tree-planting project to a 5ha sector of land near Mon Repos.Photo Contributed Contributed

"Greenfleet are world leaders in biodiverse forest and have planted almost nine million trees in Australia and New Zealand since their inception in 1997,” Cr Rowleson

Cr Rowleson said Greenfleet would retain ownership of the trees for the 30-year lease period after which they would become the property of the State Government.

Council environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said Greenfleet had approached the council to obtain the land, which is adjacent to the Mon Repos Turtle Park.

"The land in question is currently bare and is located near council's wastewater treatment plant at the popular Turtle Trail pathway,” Cr Trevor said.

"Greenfleet has flagged that it would develop this area similar to the agreement currently in place with the initial tree planting program at the reserve.

"Greenfleet would retain rights under the lease agreement in relation to the trees and any carbon advantages they would accrue.

"Council would not be able to enter into any other arrangement under the Carbon Farming Act or other Carbon Abatement agreements in relation to the Greenfleet trees.”