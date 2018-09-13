Council cuts speed limit on 22 Bundy roads
DON'T get caught speeding when 22 locations are reduced to 50km/h next week.
Bundaberg Regional Council advises drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers and look for changed road signs as they implement the speed reductions next Monday.
Roads and Drainage portfolio spokesman Councillor Bill Trevor said a review was carried out for current speed limits before the decision was made to decrease them.
"I think motorists understand the need for traffic safety in our built up areas and accept that a 10km/h reduction will not add significantly to travel time,” Cr Trevor said.
The decision to drop the speed limits in these areas aim to reduce the severity of road traffic accidents and injuries afflicted by these crashes.
He said residents on nominated roads were consulted in the reviewing process and representatives from the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Queensland Police Service and council also provided input.
"Through this process a final list of streets was identified,” Cr Trevor said.
A total of 37 roads were involved in the review and 22 roads were chosen to be reduced.
"Motorists are reminded that in built up areas, if no speed limit sign is evident, that the speed limit is 50 km/h,” Cr Trevor said.
The 22 streets with reduced speed limits:
- Alexandra St - from Princess St to Jealous Rd.
- Anderson St - from Elliott Heads Rd to McCarthy Rd.
- Avoca Rd - from Avoca St to Branyan Dr.
- Baker St - from Elliott Heads Rd to Kepnock Rd.
- Cummins Rd - from Branyan Dr to Doblo St.
- Dittann Rd - from Twyford St to Branyan Dr.
- Dr Mays Rd - from Branyan St to Taklavan St Service Road.
- George St - from Barolin St to Walla St.
- Greathead Rd - from Row St to Ring Rd.
- Hargreaves St - from Totten St to Wyper St.
- Harvey St - from Sims Rd to McCarthy Rd.
- Kepnock Rd - from Elliott Heads Rd to Greathead Rd.
- Malvern Dr - from Pandanus St to Sylvan Dr.
- Maryborough St - from Maynard St to Bourbong St.
- Row St - from Elliott Heads Rd to Greathead Rd.
- Targo St - form Walker St to Woondooma St.
- Toonburra St - from Bourbong St to Woondooma St.
- Totten St - from Kepnock Rd to Hargreaves St.
- Twyford St - from Branyan Dr to Johnston St.
- Williams Rd - from Barolin St to Toonburra St.
- Woondooma St - from Barolin St to Toonburra St.
- Wyper St - from Hargreaves St to Boundary St.