Council cuts speed limit on 22 Bundy roads

SLOW DOWN: Burnett Heads residents shared their concern at the speed of vehicles travelling through the town centre in July. Dave Prabert, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Pam Croft, Dawn Fred, Gary Smith, Madelyn Allen, Rhonda Parnell, Allan Parnell, Joy Zwolak and John Allan hold up their Fifty in My Street signs on Zunker Street.

SLOW DOWN: Burnett Heads residents shared their concern at the speed of vehicles travelling through the town centre in July. Dave Prabert, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Pam Croft, Dawn Fred, Gary Smith, Madelyn Allen, Rhonda Parnell, Allan Parnell, Joy Zwolak and John Allan hold up their Fifty in My Street signs on Zunker Street. Mike Knott BUN240718SPEED2

DON'T get caught speeding when 22 locations are reduced to 50km/h next week.

Bundaberg Regional Council advises drivers to keep an eye on their speedometers and look for changed road signs as they implement the speed reductions next Monday.

Roads and Drainage portfolio spokesman Councillor Bill Trevor said a review was carried out for current speed limits before the decision was made to decrease them.

"I think motorists understand the need for traffic safety in our built up areas and accept that a 10km/h reduction will not add significantly to travel time,” Cr Trevor said.

The decision to drop the speed limits in these areas aim to reduce the severity of road traffic accidents and injuries afflicted by these crashes.

He said residents on nominated roads were consulted in the reviewing process and representatives from the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Queensland Police Service and council also provided input.

"Through this process a final list of streets was identified,” Cr Trevor said.

A total of 37 roads were involved in the review and 22 roads were chosen to be reduced.

"Motorists are reminded that in built up areas, if no speed limit sign is evident, that the speed limit is 50 km/h,” Cr Trevor said.

The 22 streets with reduced speed limits: