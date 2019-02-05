Council continues to monitor Woongarra St figs

FALLEN: A branch from a fig tree lies across Woongarra St during the weekend.

REPORTS another weeping fig on Woongarra St had fallen to its death during the weekend have been circulated on social media.

But Bundaberg Regional Council advised it was a large branch of the tree that had dropped, not the entire tree.

The fig trees are listed on the local heritage register.

In 2016, an arborist provided an expert opinion to the council on the future of a mature fig tree after it was struck and damaged by a truck.

In 2017, Bundaberg man Brian Crosby said he believed it was only a matter of time before the figs posed a serious danger.

Earlier that same year one of the other figs fell on a car after a freak storm.

Darren Hanlon and son Zac were on their way home when the weather turned nasty and a tree the size of a four-storey house came crashing down on their Holden Commodore.

Yesterday a council spokeswoman said the health of the fig trees was continuously monitored by staff and independent arborists with inspections carried out on an annual basis.

"Two inspections were carried out in 2018 and remedial pruning was undertaken," she said.

"With community safety in mind, council works towards retaining all fig trees, provided they have a low risk of failure as assessed by a qualified arborist."

The tree branch that fell at the weekend was not from the same tree struck by a vehicle in 2016.