Council considering NDIS lease for underused depot

NORTH Burnett Regional Council intends to lease unused office space at its Monto Depot to the North Burnett’s NDIS local area co-ordinator (LAC).

According to a report prepared for council by its community engagement manager, Advanced Personnel Management (APM) approached council on August 6 about the space.

“This proposal seeks to utilise facilities and support organisations to establish

themselves (APM) in the North Burnett,” the report said.

“This decision will provide precedent on how council manages requests for un-utilised facilities.”

Several options were considered in consultation with staff at council facilities in Monto before deciding on the office space which would be offered.

The report said salto (electronic access) locks on the front entrance and APM signage would need to be installed to allow the company access once the lease is confirmed.

The proposal is for an initial six month lease to be entered into as a trial, with the rent set at $120 per week, payable a month in advance.

The proposed agreement would include providing cleaning and desks, with APM required to provide all other items.

APM would have shared use of the kitchen and amenities.

“The trial period will provide insight into whether any further security measures are required for the shared user arrangement and if the operations of users (both council and APM) are adversely affected by the other party’s operations,” the report said.

Council passed a resolution unanimously at its October 30 to authorise its chief executive officer, Rachel Cooper, to enter into a lease agreement with APM.

According to APM’s website, LACs help people with disability, NDIS participants, families and carers to identify and access the support they need, by connecting them with community and mainstream services.

In February, Monto woman Melissa Dowling, whose son Kaleb has Down syndrome, bemoaned the lack of local services for her son to spend his NDIS budget on.

APM was contacted for comment.