31°
News

Council confirm talks with Gov about Burrum River bridge

Matthew McInerney
| 24th Mar 2017 10:30 AM
BUILD A BRIDGE: One Nation's Damian Huxham with senate candidate Pauline Hanson and Doug Waters (bridge steering committee) at Toogoom when One Nation pledged to build the Burrum Bridge during last year's Federal election campaign.
BUILD A BRIDGE: One Nation's Damian Huxham with senate candidate Pauline Hanson and Doug Waters (bridge steering committee) at Toogoom when One Nation pledged to build the Burrum Bridge during last year's Federal election campaign. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DOUG Waters has pursued the Burrum River Bridge for about a decade, but it might finally become a reality.

Mr Waters, who has steered the bridge committee for at least seven years, said he was willing to work with whoever is awarded the funds to see the long-awaited project come to life.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt promised $200,000 for a feasibility study into an extra bridge over the Burrum River during his election campaign last year.

The bridge, which would connect Burrum Heads to Buxton, was one of One Nation's Damian Huxham's big-ticket items when he ran for Hinkler at last year's Federal election.

Mr Waters said Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft, who has previously voiced his support for the project, should push for the application to be completed in the next week.

Fraser Coast's planning and development councillor Denis Chapman confirmed council had advised the Federal Government of its interest in driving the study.

"We (are) still in discussions with the Department of Infrastructure over what is needed in the application to gain the funding," Cr Chapman said.

"While there are positives and negatives in all infrastructure projects, until the study is undertaken it's all a bit up in the air.

"Hopefully we'll have answers soon and will continue to work closely with the Federal Member Keith Pitt on the proposal."

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders, whose electorate includes Burrum Heads, has long maintained his opposition to the proposal.

Mr Pitt said he understood discussion were underway between council and the Department of Infrastructure, but questioned Mr Huxham about where his promised bridge was.

"I understand that the Fraser Coast Regional Council is finalising discussions with the Department of Infrastructure and the council will be the lead agency on the feasibility study," Mr Pitt said.

"However, my question is to Damian Huxham: where is the bridge you and Pauline Hansen promised during the 2016 Federal Election campaign? When will your bridge be completed?

"On April 19, 2016 Mr Huxham said: 'Seeing this bridge come to fruition is my passion for the people of Hinkler'.

"So where's the bridge Mr Huxham?"

Mr Huxham, who will run against Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen at the next state election, said he wanted to take politics out of the process and focus purely on the project.

"We need to put politics aside and do what's better for the region," he said.

"We need to move on it before the funding is off the table."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  burrum bridge burrum river fccouncil fcfederal fcpolitics fcstate

State Government to consider buying flood blocks

State Government to consider buying flood blocks

THE State Government will look at buying flood-prone residential blocks in North Bundaberg, with the proposal considered one of the four most viable options.

Annual cost of fuel set to rise

Fuelling up the car at BP south Coffs Harbour.Fuel prices around Coffs harbour.10 January 2017 Photo Leigh Jensen/Coffs Coast Advocate

Drivers forced to pay up

Acclaimed Bundaberg artist Nobby Clark dies, aged 92

CRAFTSMAN: Renowned artist Arthur "Nobby” Clark with his signature creation, the Denizens of the Deep installation at the Bargara Cultural Centre.

Carver created thousands of sculptures

Tributes flow for Jake

Wide Bay keeper Jake Healy poses for the camera at the Queensland Junior Cricket Intra-State Championships. Photo: Max Fleet/NewsMail

Young man killed in crash on Ring Rd

Local Partners

Launch party to get relay off and racing

WITH more than 1600 mums, dads, aunties, uncles and children diagnosed with cancer in our community each year, it's time to make a difference.

Swarm of bees stirs up a buzz

BUZZING: Beekeeper Peter Mann shows us the bees found in Mundubbera last week.

Bees take over Mundubbera

Three new reasons to visit Barolin Nature Reserve

WORK OF ART: NewsMail editor Craig Warhurst with one of the three kangaroo artworks at Barolin Nature Reserve.Photo Contributed

Art project inside green space

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, March 23

FOODIE FUN: Check out today's Hummock Farms Tour.

Five things you need to know

This year's book sale to come with a new twist

There will be books and clothes at this year's Life Life book sale.

Get reading and help Lifeline

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

AFTER her X-Factor disaster and chart struggles Iggy Azalea is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce, bounce, bounce

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Look who's going to host Eurovision

Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasey are SBS's new Eurovision hosts.

SBS reveals its replacements for Sam Pang and Julia Zemiro.

'Get your leg lizard out': Kyle's bizarre tip to Hughesy

Dave Hughes is on at the Byron Bay Community Centre tonight.

Kyle offered Hughesy some advice to pump up the value of his photos.

Wally Lewis may be in trouble after distasteful joke

Erin Molan reacts to Wally Lewis's distasteful joke.

Rugby league legend Wally Lewis may yet find himself in hot water

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

FULLY FENCED 56 ACRES - 100% WHITE ZONE

Lot 2 / 53 Fallons Rock Road, Calavos 4670

Residential Land Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons ... $275,000

Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons Rock Reserve and the banks of the Elliott River, this private 22.7ha fenced block presents a great...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4086m2 allotment...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4559m2 allotment...

6132m2 WITH TOWN WATER AND RURAL OUTLOOK

31 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $160,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water, a rural outlook and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build...

3958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

4,067m2 BLOCK WITH NEW 6FT HARWOOD FENCING

Lot 21 / 27 Kirbys Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the ... $229,000

Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the coastal side of town ready for you to design and build your new family home. The north facing...

4,000m2 BLOCK WITH ESTABLISHED GARDENS AND RURAL SURROUNDS

Lot 3 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land With the benefit of established trees and gardens already in place, the ... $217,000

With the benefit of established trees and gardens already in place, the hard work and years of waiting for the yard to become its own once you build is now already...

RARE AS HENS TEETH - 2 ACRES BETWEEN CBD and COAST

Lot 4 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking ... $259,000

Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking over farm land and set back from the road this allotment offers a private and tranquil surrounds...

BUNDABERGS BEST VALUE SMALL ACREAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7 HA

. Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

Prominently positioned showroom, workshop on offer

Drive in to a high-profile Kunda Park commercial property

The shape of things to come

Proposed Maroochydore CBD.

Sunshine Coast's image to be transformed by wave of young residents

Two tenancies on two titles

Warana warehouse investment for sale at auction

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!