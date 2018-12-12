Menu
SAFETY: Surf life saving cadets Olivia Zunker, Tia Francis, Clancy McPherson and Geordan Zunker.
Council commits to protecting Bundy beaches

Tahlia Stehbens
12th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
BUNDY councillors have again entered into an agreement with Surf Lifesaving Queensland, unanimously agreeing to the $388,933.33 annual price tag associated with the service.

Each year, Bundaberg Regional Council enters an arrangement with SLSQ for the provision of lifeguard services and public safety initiatives with the arrangement to continue through to June 30, 2020.

Finance councillor Steven Cooper said the council had use Surf Lifesaving Queensland for lifeguard services and public safety initiatives continuously for about 30 years.

"The lifeguard service is provided at five main beaches,” Cr Cooper said.

"The agreement also covers a roving lifeguard in a vehicle, jet ski patrols and a lifeguard supervisor.”

While there were annual increases associated with wage increases, Cr Cooper said the aim of the lifeguard service contract was to prevent injury and deaths in public waters and enhance the reputation of Bundaberg as one of Queensland's safe premier residential, tourist and recreational precincts.

"The service also aims to provide the public with a safe and enjoyable beach experience... with a total service principle provided,” he said.

