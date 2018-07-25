Council commits to Agnes footpath missing link fix for $700k

A missing link in the footpath between Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy will be completed.

STSurfImages.com

THERE is hope the $700,000 footpath connecting Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy will boost the coastal township's tourism and recreational industries.

Pleas from Agnes Water residents, who protested for the extension of the footpath between Seventeen Seventy marina and SES grounds, were acknowledged in the $282 million Gladstone Regional Council budget handed down yesterday.

Resident James Lees said the $700,000 allocated for the footpath construction this year showed the council's foresight.

Mr Lees said he would start riding his bike or walking to Seventeen Seventy regularly when the footpath was completed and he believed many others would do the same.

"I've done a fair bit of travelling around Australia and the places that have good footpath and recreational amenities seem to go ahead and people are really proud of those towns," he said.

"Now people can ride safely to a meaningful place, instead of turning around when the footpath ends, they can ride to the next town and back.

"I never ride all the way to Seventeen Seventy because there's a dangerous patch of road, which is pretty narrow."

Mr Lees, who organised the protest last month, said councillors were very co-operative with him.

The council funded the design of the footpath to the Seventeen Seventy marina in 2016.

Also included for the coastal townships in the 2018-19 budget was $980,000 to upgrade the Agnes Water Transfer Station to cater for more recycling opportunities.

The council has allocated $400,000 for foreshore control at Seventeen Seventy and $230,000 for the preliminary design for the Seventeen Seventy marina.