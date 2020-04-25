Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey speaks in a video which commemorates Anzac Day. Picture: Supplied.
Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey speaks in a video which commemorates Anzac Day. Picture: Supplied.
News

Council commemorates Anzac Day with video

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
24th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Regional Council's Anzac Day, video will be aired from 10am tomorrow, and contains a compilation of tributes from RSL sub-branches, veterans, schools, and the Bundaberg Caledonian Pipe Band.

Council staff including camera operator Paul Donaldson have worked on the half-hour video for several weeks, according to a council spokesman. It will be uploaded onto the council owned Bundaberg Now Facebook page.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said people this year would feel "a greater sense of loss" due to the COVID-19 restrictions which have stopped services and parades from happening. "The video is a way to defy the restrictions, come together and show our respect," Cr Dempsey said.

He acknowledged the social disruption the pandemic caused. "We are, however, safe in our homes, have food on the table, services are maintained and entertainment and communication are at our fingertips. Compare this situation with our men fighting at Gallipoli 105 years ago. They were shelled, shot at and suffered disease, misery and privatisations that one can only imagine."

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple weigh personal cost of serving their country

        premium_icon Couple weigh personal cost of serving their country

        News New caretakers at a local veterans’ retreat reflect on the personal costs of serving in the military.

        Soldier’s farewell lives on

        premium_icon Soldier’s farewell lives on

        News Lest we forget – it’s a phrase heavy with respect and remembrance and it perfectly...

        A birthday like no other

        premium_icon A birthday like no other

        News Mary Mills will be turning 100 tomorrow but it isn’t the first time she’s had a big...

        Five stunning properties to self-isolate in

        premium_icon Five stunning properties to self-isolate in

        News Staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic might make you realise your...