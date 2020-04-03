Council comeback: Candidate prepares for council role

Assistant teacher Vince Habermann is confident that he will be a representative of the new Bundaberg Regional Council. Picture: Mike Knott.

DIVISION 7 candidate Vince Habermann, 59, will leave it to the returning officer to formally “call” the election – but he still plans on resigning from his assistant teacher position today.

This week likely marks a comeback to the council chamber for Mr Habermann, who is leading among the division’s four candidates.

“It’s shaping up to be a very exciting, fresh team which will work well and for the betterment of Bundaberg and the region,” he said.

He has “mixed emotions” moving on from his role at Shalom College, which had given him a job after he lost Division 4 to Helen Blackburn at the 2016 election.

“I loved my time here and that, and I made a lot of friends but I think I can do a lot more for the community, so it’s bigger and better things I think,” Mr Habermann said.

“I had no intention of running and lots of people encouraged me to.

“I was never going to run for Division 4 after Tracey McPhee nominated for that.

“But then when Ross Sommerfeld retired and a position became available there again, a lot of people encouraged me, and (I had) a lot of talk and thought and prayer, and I made that decision.

“I’m very close to Division 7, it’s where I work, it’s where I’ve got lots of contacts, so I decided to run.”

The Electoral Commission of Queensland has published 16 per cent of Division 7’s count, but Mr Habermann said he had more updated figures showing he was still in the lead after 76 per cent of the count, which was why he was confident in the result.