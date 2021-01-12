Menu
Workman's Beach at Agnes Water. Photo: Dragonfly UAV
News

Council closes popular beach campgrounds

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
12th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
The actions of a few have ruined it for many as Gladstone Regional Council made the decision to close a popular beach campsite recently.

In a brief statement released to the media this week, the council outlined its reasons for closing Workman's Beach campground during school holidays.

"Gladstone Regional Council has made the decision to close the campgrounds following multiple safety and security concerns and continued incidences of non-compliance with conditions for camping," the statement read.

GRC said Workman's Beach campground had only recently reopened following its closure in 2020 to align with the Queensland Government directive to shut all campgrounds in national parks, State forests and state-managed recreation and protected areas.

All campers will be required to vacate the grounds prior to noon on Thursday.

The Workman's Beach campgrounds will be closed until further notice.

Council's decision to close the campgrounds followed multiple reports to The Observer over several months of unsafe driving or illegal dumping on the site.

Further details about Workman's Beach can be found HERE.

