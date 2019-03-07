Council change on way as government moves for big reforms

TIME TO ABSORB: Mayor Jack Dempsey says it's important local government operates effectively and transparently.

TIME TO ABSORB: Mayor Jack Dempsey says it's important local government operates effectively and transparently. TAHLIA STEHBENS

BUNDABERG Regional Council is still getting its head around a range of local government reform proposals that will come in to play this year and could affect the way councillors interact with the community.

The Queensland Government is pursuing a rolling reform agenda in the local government sector.

These reforms, which originate out of the Paul Pisasale and Ipswich City Council situation, are said to strengthen the transparency, accountability and integrity of local government in Queensland.

Mayor Jack Dempsey, who also sits on the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ), said he'd only just received the government's key amendments document.

"Local government is the closest level of government to the people and it's important we continue to operate effectively in a manner that's open, transparent and accountable,” Cr Dempsey said.

"We'll continue to work cooperatively with the state and councils from across Queensland to maintain the highest level of community confidence in local government.”

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Palaszczuk Government was consulting with mayors, councillors and stakeholders on a range of reform proposals.

Mr Hinchliffe said the proposed reforms were informed by the Crime and Corruption Commission's Operation Belcarra report.

The Belcarra Report found that good government required elections to be held on a level playing field, with equal participation available to all.

It also stressed the need for complete transparency about who candidates are, how their campaigns are funded, and their interests and affiliations - along with their relationships with other candidates.

The proposed reforms include compulsory preferential voting, compulsory candidate training and tighter regulations of discretionary funds.

The regulation changes will tighten controls around the issues councils may discuss in closed meetings and ensure resolutions and minutes have enough information for the community to understand why councils have made decisions.

Changes could also include councils being required to consult with the community on its budgets. There will also be stronger requirements on the use of council controlled entities and the publishing of councillor registers of interest will also be standardised so that the community is better informed about potential conflicts of interests.

The LGAQ has called a general meeting to be held in Brisbane on April 2.

Cr Dempsey and deputy mayor Bill Trevor will represent the council at the meeting, which will be attended by all 77 councils from across Queensland.