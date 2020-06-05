Council caught in centre of Turtle Sands dispute

A DECISION to allow upgrades to the Turtle Sands Camping and Holiday Park technically depends on the Bundaberg Regional Council.

But in reality the council is caught between the State Government’s rejection and the holiday park owner David Baker, who has appealed to the Planning and Environment Court.

The State Government is urging the council to refuse the holiday park’s application, which was submitted to the council last July, because it lies in a wetland area significant to the Mon Repos conservation site.

A Queensland Treasury spokesman said the council had until June 26 to make its decision, but the council has decided to wait until the court’s result is known.

The council’s group manager of development, Michael Ellery, said; “the applicant has requested that council defer determination of the application until after the outcome of legal proceedings against the state is known.

“Council has agreed to that request.”

The Google Map of Turtle Sands Camping and Holiday Park.

The treasury spokesman, who represents state planning, said the State Assessment and Referral Agency advised the council to decline the application for 159 Mon Repos Rd due to technical advice it received from the Department of Environment and Science.

“The proposal is immediately adjacent to a natural wetland that plays an important role in the ecosystem for nesting turtles and their hatchlings at the southern end of the Mon Repos beach,” the spokesman said.

“The grounds for refusing the application were based primarily on the impacts to the surface and groundwater hydrology that supports the wetland and its relationship to the beach.”

He said that Mr Baker’s application to the court was separate to that process which sought to avoid the application process considering the impacts on wetland protection.

“The Planning and Environment Court is the appropriate forum for resolving these matters,” the spokesman said.

A resort-style pool is part of the refurbishment plans for the Turtle Sands Camping and Holiday Park at Mon Repos.

A review into the matter is set for next Wednesday.

Mr Baker was a witness in the Mon Repos Turtle Centre parliamentary inquiry, which held a hearing in Bundaberg in February. It had been about the turtle centre’s construction and value for money, which was completed last year.

Although he declined to make further comment to media after the hearing, he told the inquiry committee that there had been a strained relationship between the holiday park and the Department of Environment and Science in recent nesting seasons.

“We enjoyed a good relationship with personnel and the conservation park,” he said.

“We got on extremely well with (Dr) Col Limpus and I think he respects what we do.

“We’ve gone out of our way … to operate in conjunction with conservation … and gone out of our way to encourage people to respect turtles.”

He said the park struggled to meet approvals which was partly due to mapping errors, but it also had to prove its impact on local traffic.

Mr Baker told the committee that he wondered if the state government’s turtle centre had to meet the same requirements he was impacted by.