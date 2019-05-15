Pollie posts ‘topless photo’ of wife

David Martinez was charged with non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images for violating the state's revenge porn law.

David Martinez was charged with non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images for violating the state's revenge porn law.

A US council candidate has pleaded guilty to posting a topless photo of his estranged wife to his campaign website during his run for office last July.

David Martinez, 39, a former city council candidate from St Paul in Minnesota, was ordered to serve two years' probation and to complete a mental health evaluation, avoid drugs and alcohol and refrain from having contact with his wife as a result of his actions.

He could face about a year in prison if he breaks those terms.

Mr Martinez, an independent, posted the shocking photo on his campaign website one day after his unnamed wife filed for a protection order against him, according to court documents.

He was charged with non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images for violating the state's revenge porn law.

David Martinez was accused of domestic abuse, ejected and banned from a baseball field and arrested and banned from public libraries during his election campaign.

The wannabe politician originally denied posting the photo and claimed his campaign website had been hacked, the Duluth News Tribune reported.

But Mr Martinez pleaded guilty in March as part of a deal that reduced the felony charge to a gross misdemeanour.

During the rocky campaign, Mr Martinez was accused of domestic abuse, ejected and banned from Target Field - home of the Minnesota Twins baseball team - and arrested and banned from St Paul public libraries, Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported at the time.

Mr Martinez went on to lose the city council race in a special election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission