Council cancels public events until further notice

Public programs at Bundaberg Regional Council’s venues including at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre have been cancelled until further notice.

BUNDABERG Regional Council will close its venues and programs that would draw in public gatherings in response to COVID-19.

Public programs at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, the Recreational Precinct, the Multiplex, the Civic Centre and the Showgrounds have been cancelled until further notice.

This includes Nitro Circus, Agrotrend, and Anzac Day commemorations.

Art gallery closures will include public programs, but not exhibitions.

Chief executive Steve Johnston said the council was acting on the public health advice that it was given to keep up social distancing in the community.

“We understand this is disappointing for organisers and patrons but thank people for their patience and understanding,” Mr Johnston said.

“I’d like to reassure people that Council has contingency plans to maintain essential services throughout the pandemic including waste management, water and sewerage and cemetery operations.

“There may be disruptions to other Council services, and these will be notified online.

“The situation is constantly evolving and we’ll continue to keep the community informed.”

The Australian Government requested cancellation of all public events involving more than 500 people with risk assessment recommended for smaller events.

The council released this advice with Mr Johnston’s statement:

The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

The virus is most likely spread from person-to-person through: