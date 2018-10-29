Council calls for witnesses after poisoning of beloved trees

STRIPPED BARE: Eleven She-Oak trees have had branches cut down for safety and will be removed completely in the near future.

STRIPPED BARE: Eleven She-Oak trees have had branches cut down for safety and will be removed completely in the near future. Contributed

A SHOCKING act of environmental vandalism will rob locals of 11 she-oak trees that once offered shade as they strolled along Barolin Point.

Bundaberg Regional Council environmental and natural resources spokesman Wayne Honor said staff inspected the trees upon realising they were looking "worse for wear” and made the grim discovery.

"Staff found evidence of manual drilling and poisoning in each of the 11 trees which was causing them to slowly die,” Cr Honor said.

Branches have been removed by the council in preparation for the removal of the trees entirely.

"Staff have removed the dead branches that were at risk of falling to the ground and council is looking to remove all eleven trees completely in the near future,” he said

Cr Honor described the incident as "disappointing” and said a sign would be erected detailing the "deliberate act of vandalism”.

"We are so lucky to have such a thriving and beautiful environment throughout our region and it is very sad these trees were treated with such malice and disrespect.

"The Coastal She-Oaks are a thriving species along our coastal areas and these trees in particular would have been many, many years old - it really is a shame,” he said.

Coral Cove community members were disheartened to see the state of the trees and shared their comments on a public forum.

"As we live nearby, my son and I walk past this spot several times on our afternoon walks,” Nikki N Ethan said.

"It was a real shock to see what has been done to these trees.”

"So very sad.” Tam Gillespie said.

Cr Honor said new trees would be planted to replace the vandalised She-Oaks.

Any witnesses to this incident are urged to report it straight away.