Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lake Wivenhoe. Picture: Cordell Richardson.
Lake Wivenhoe. Picture: Cordell Richardson.
Council News

Council calls for water plan to unlock $1b future growth

Tom Gillespie
19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Toowoomba Regional Council has called on the State and Federal Governments to assess the Darling Downs' long-term water options, in a bid to help unlock $1 billion in untapped development.

Water and waste chair Cr Rebecca Vonhoff put forward the motion at yesterday's ordinary meeting, calling it an opportunity to formalise countless discussions around long-term water security.

Cr Rebecca Vonhoff. Photo Bev Lacey
Cr Rebecca Vonhoff. Photo Bev Lacey

"We know that we can increase our water security by a gigalitre here and there, but we've got more than $1 billion in industry waiting to be unlocked around Charlton and Wellcamp, and that means jobs for people in our region," she said.

"Our incremental water increases won't unlock our potential.

"We need something big, something generational and I'm talking about hundreds of gigalitres."

Cr Vonhoff said all long-term options needed to laid out by higher levels of government, including desalination and even new dam projects.

"We are Australia's future inland hub, if we can just add water," she said.

"Let's extract that commitment that every option be put on the table and eliminate them one-by-one until the best water source for the Darling Downs is identified.

"Is that desalination, bringing back Nathan Dam, a national water grid?

"We might have our own personal opinions, but opinions need to be supported by evidence and opinions alone can't support massive infrastructure spending."

The motion came just hours after Mayor Paul Antonio used a rare mayoral minute to pass through the formation of a water alliance between Southern Downs, Western Downs and Tenterfield Councils.

rebecca vonhoff toowoomba toowoomba regional council water security
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Spotted Dog and Federal fire mystery may never be solved

        Premium Content Spotted Dog and Federal fire mystery may never be solved

        News THE investigation into the fire that destroyed the Spotted Dog and the Federal Backpackers last month has concluded.

        • 19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Fundraiser set to build forever homes for most vulnerable

        Premium Content Fundraiser set to build forever homes for most vulnerable

        News Running for the second year in a row, the charity golf day aims to raise funds for...

        • 19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        No bail for man charged with DV, burglary, drug offences

        Premium Content No bail for man charged with DV, burglary, drug offences

        News Unacceptable risk: It is alleged the incidents occurred while he was on bail for...

        • 19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites