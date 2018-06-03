Council calls for feedback: Have your say on CBD

FUTURE IS HERE: People can have their say on the CBD revitalisation plan this week.

TWO community consultation sessions will be held next week, giving residents the chance to provide feedback on updated plans for the revitalisation of the Bundaberg CBD.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said with the focus now on securing state and federal funding for the project, it was critical to have shovel-ready plans prepared to support funding applications.

"We're embarking on an ambitious plan to have the Bundaberg CBD recognised as the premiere commercial hub for the entire Wide Bay region and we want every Bundaberg region resident to take this opportunity to provide their feedback,” he said.

"The CBD design is continuing to develop through the coordination of the complex network of services, approvals and design decisions that are required to deliver a long-lasting and carefully constructed CBD.

"The master plan now also encompasses Tantitha St and underground electricity, in addition to a two-way traffic option for Barolin St between Quay and Bourbong Sts.”

One-on-one meetings will be held with business stakeholders in addition to the community drop-in sessions on Thursday, June 7.

"Businesses, property owners and any resident is welcome to attend the drop-in session, view the draft plans and talk to the project manager,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Once refined and tested, the designs will be finalised, with construction documentation providing the detailed designs that will establish a streetscape that celebrates our heritage while supporting a vibrant and modern city centre.”

The drop-in sessions will be held on: Thursday from 8.30am to 4pm at Shop 3/39 Bourbong St, fronting Tantitha St (located between HR Block and Crystal Gem Trophies and Engraving); and Friday from 8.30am to 4pm at 142 Bourbong St at the entrance to the Suncorp Arcade.

Anyone who can't make the drop-in sessions can view the plans at cbd.bundaberg.qld.gov.au or by request at any Council Service Centre.

The council has committed $10 million and is hoping to secure $20 million in state and federal funding for the $30 million project after delaying the project's start date pending an application through the federal government's Regional Growth Fund.