Council Bundy council turn to electronic garbage trucks?

ENVIRONMENTAL sustainability is an important step towards greener region - and Bundaberg Regional Council are looking to the future.

Economic development officer Andrew Beckenhauer yesterday addressed councillors to present the Sustainable Bundaberg 2030 report, saying there were a number of recommendations that would be made to reduce emissions throughout council's reach.

Since 2014 the team have been working on a strategy to reduce council's economic footprint and reduce operational costs, have positive environmental outcomes and increase investment in environmental technology.

Environment and natural resources portfolio holder Bill Trevor responded , saying one such example of new environmentally friendly technology developed in Bundaberg were electronic garbage trucks from Superior Pak.

"Jack (Dempsey) and I went over and met the guys at Superior Pak head office yesterday, and they're certainly doing some good things over there,” Cr Trevor said.

"We got to ride in one of the new electronic garbage trucks they're developing, and it was just magnificent.

"The trucks are very silent ... they look like a normal truck, it's just powered by electricity which is the way of the future.”

Cr Trevor said the current trucks ran on diesel but implementing electronic trucks could be a future option.

"They don't have those emissions, it's clean, not noisy, and they're very good around inner-city areas,” he said.

"We have already got three new trucks on order for next year, and we haven't made any firm decisions yet but we will be conducting evaluations over the next six to 12 months.

"This council is all about future technological advancements. There will be lots of waste energy changes regarding converting energy, and we'll be looking at a lot of new policies coming on board.”