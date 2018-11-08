Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ENVIRONMENTAL SHIFT: Bundaberg Region Mayor Jack Dempsey and Superior Pak National Manufacturing Manager Mark Hamilton.
ENVIRONMENTAL SHIFT: Bundaberg Region Mayor Jack Dempsey and Superior Pak National Manufacturing Manager Mark Hamilton. Sarah Steger
Council News

Council Bundy council turn to electronic garbage trucks?

Tahlia Stehbens
by
8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ENVIRONMENTAL sustainability is an important step towards greener region - and Bundaberg Regional Council are looking to the future.

Economic development officer Andrew Beckenhauer yesterday addressed councillors to present the Sustainable Bundaberg 2030 report, saying there were a number of recommendations that would be made to reduce emissions throughout council's reach.

Since 2014 the team have been working on a strategy to reduce council's economic footprint and reduce operational costs, have positive environmental outcomes and increase investment in environmental technology.

Environment and natural resources portfolio holder Bill Trevor responded , saying one such example of new environmentally friendly technology developed in Bundaberg were electronic garbage trucks from Superior Pak.

"Jack (Dempsey) and I went over and met the guys at Superior Pak head office yesterday, and they're certainly doing some good things over there,” Cr Trevor said.

"We got to ride in one of the new electronic garbage trucks they're developing, and it was just magnificent.

"The trucks are very silent ... they look like a normal truck, it's just powered by electricity which is the way of the future.”

Cr Trevor said the current trucks ran on diesel but implementing electronic trucks could be a future option.

"They don't have those emissions, it's clean, not noisy, and they're very good around inner-city areas,” he said.

"We have already got three new trucks on order for next year, and we haven't made any firm decisions yet but we will be conducting evaluations over the next six to 12 months.

"This council is all about future technological advancements. There will be lots of waste energy changes regarding converting energy, and we'll be looking at a lot of new policies coming on board.”

bill trevor bundaberg regional council electronic garbage trucks envoironment sustainability
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    School staff set to walk off the job

    premium_icon School staff set to walk off the job

    Education THOUSANDS of school support staff in state schools across Queensland will walk off the job.

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:45 AM
    Fatal road questions surface after four deaths

    premium_icon Fatal road questions surface after four deaths

    News Long-time resident raised questions about stretch weeks ago

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Double-digit capital growth for Burnett Heads

    premium_icon Double-digit capital growth for Burnett Heads

    News Burnett Heads ranked 15th in Queensland's suburbs for capital growth

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
    Heartbreaking crash takes toll on first responders

    premium_icon Heartbreaking crash takes toll on first responders

    News Police inspector thanks emergency responders

    • 8th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners