Council bins one of its dumps, cuts hours, saves $70k a year

CHANGES: Some of Bundaberg Regional Council's rubbish dump opening times are set to change.

CORDALBA waste transfer station will close from September 1 and opening hours at some council waste facilities will be reduced.

Bundaberg Regional Council approved a series of changes including the ban of asbestos waste at Qunaba waste management facility.

Asbestos will instead be accepted at the University Drive facility at a specialised disposal area.

With eight paying customers a week, Cordalba cost the council around $24,000 annually to operate for three hours on Saturday.

But Cordalba can be reopened for local disaster situations.

The decisions will save the council nearly $70,000 per year.

Users of the Avondale landfill had a win, with no changes made despite fears it would be closed.

In February, 150 people turned out to a meeting worried the council would shut it down after documents revealed the tip had just 48 customers per week with an operating cost of $164,500.

Rural residents, who also petitioned, complained they did not want to travel all the way into town, saying it would be unfair to them as many lived on gravel roads not serviced by council rubbish trucks.

Residents instead suggested opening hours at Avondale be changed to be more user friendly and cost effective as it was open two days a week including Thursdays from 8am to noon when workers could not get there.

As part of the council budget process, its Waste and Recycling Services reviewed the daily usage rates of all waste facilities and decided it could 'slightly reduce' the opening hours of some facilities.

From September the council will operate 10 waste facilities.

There will be no changes to sites such as Childers, Avondale (Thursday morning, all day Sunday), Booyal (Sunday afternoon only), or Woodgate.

From September, Bundaberg will open an hour later on weekends at 8am, representing a saving of $23,000 yearly, Qunaba from 8am daily (not 7am), and Meadowvale will lose four hours at weekends opening between 8am and 4pm, an annual $8100 saving.

In its 14-month survey, the council analysed usage and operational costs per customer which showed major variances including $36.20 per customer at Bundaberg, $89.66 at Booyal, $65.91 at Avondale, and $27.29 for Woodgate.

From 2015-16, operational costs for all sites were $5.5 million and included $2.4 million at the University Drive site (commercial), Qunaba (commerical) $1.4 million, and Childers $541,000.