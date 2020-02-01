Council begins sending out latest Bundy rates bills

IN THE MAIL: Bundaberg ratepayers should receive their rates bills for the first six months of this year by February 14.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has begun sending out rate notices for the six months ending on June 30 this year.

Payment is due by March 9.

A council spokeswoman said eRates customers should ensure their notices had not gone to their junk or spam folders.

Ratepayers who pay in full by the due date will get a 10 per cent discount on general rates, less the council’s pension rebate.

Anyone experiencing difficulty in paying their rates is encouraged to contact the council’s rates team to confidentially discuss payment options as soon as possible.

Rates can be paid online, by direct debit, using BPAY, at Australia Post outlets and by phone and mail.

They can also be paid in person at the council’s service centres on Bourbong St in Bundaberg, See St in Bargara, Churchill St in Childers and Dear St Gin Gin.

New pensioners are asked to contact the council to apply for pensioner discounts and concessions. Pensioners already receiving the discounts do not need to reapply unless circumstances have changed.

If you haven’t received your rate notice by February 14, phone the council on 1300 883 699.