STARFIRE Solutions has been endorsed by the council to continue in its role as Business Bundaberg consultant for the region.

Starfire Solutions is a Bundaberg-based regional development consultancy company run by Neil McPhillips.

Mr McPhillips works with the council to help deliver major economic development projects within Bundaberg.

Council voted eight votes to two in favour of the motion, with councillors Helen Blackburn and Ross Sommerfeld voting against.