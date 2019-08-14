Council awards $2.3m tender to Brisbane based company

FUTURE: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Auswide Bank chief people and property officer Gayle Job announce Council will lease the top to levels of the building to bring Bargara and Bundaberg Council workers together.

A BRISBANE based company was awarded a $2.3 million tender to renovate the Bundaberg Regional Council offices.

Bundaberg Regional Council's chief executive officer Steve Johnston said local businesses and tradespeople would benefit through sub-contract work under company iQ Construct, particularly in mechanical work, electrical and floor finishes.

"Regardless of the Buy Local campaign, council still has responsibilities under the Local Government Act in relation to procurement for major projects," Mr Johnston said.

"There will be occasions with major tenders that we go outside the region for reasons including capability, availability and value for money," he said.

"One of the local builders who could have done this work wasn't able to submit a tender because they are too busy, which shows the buoyancy of our construction sector.

"The successful contractor has engaged local subbies."

Mr Johnston said there was one local business that tendered for the job, but that it has received other projects through the council.

The council will spend $2.3m for refurbishments, which includes $1.5m to refurbish the top two floors of the Auswide building for about 80 staff.

About $800,000 will be for the refurbishment of the council's administration building on Bourbong St.

A council spokesman said that this refurbishment would allow all of the 11 councillors, which includes the mayor, to work under one room. Some of the councillors were based in Quay St.

Mr Johnston said he was proud of the project because it combined the entire council staff for the first time in more than a decade.

They would be working in modern offices and it would revitalise the central business district.

"Council considers a range of matters when evaluating tenders including capability, local employment and value for money," Mr Johnston said.

"IQ Construct Australia was able to demonstrate experience working in a multi-story building on a busy street with existing tenants remaining in the building."

He said another major contract was for the Childers pool upgrade, and this went to a local builder.

Some of iQ Constructions clientele include the University of Queensland, Hoyts Cinemas, and the Queensland Police Service.

"The primary focus of the business is around trusted relationships and successful outcomes," the company's website said.

"To that end the preference is always to be engaged to steer the project to success from the outset alongside a design team.

"At the end of the day the client and builder hold the commercial risk for a project and it is in their interest to find a mutually agreeable approach to procurement depending on specific project factors."