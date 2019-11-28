Menu
The audit into Bundaberg Regional Council was all about disclosure of information.
Council audit focuses on disclosure of information

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
28th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
THE main focus of the audit into Bundaberg Regional Council from the Office of the Information Commissioner can be summed up in three words: disclosure of information.

“Bundaberg Regional Council is committed to right to information and information privacy,” the report found.

“Although it still needs to develop and implement some policies, and put systems and processes in place, the council has worked hard since our electronic audit in December 2018 to comply with its legislative obligations.”

There were 12 recommendations made in the audit, all of which were accepted by the Council.

The key findings highlighted the Council did not have an information governance framework.

“Without an information asset register that identifies and classifies the information holdings, BRC cannot be sure it is maximising the amount of information available to the community,” the report found.

However, the report also found the council had established good training practices for new staff on their right to information and information privacy responsibilities.

A need to do more work on how Council operates and manages its surveillance cameras was also highlighted, as the report found “it’s procedure focuses on fixed cameras and does not accurately reflect the obligations under the Information Privacy Principles”.

The report acknowledged the council had preventive security measures in place to protect video footage, however did not use audit logs to detect unauthorised access, disclosure or misuse.

This was something highlighted by the Queensland Police Service’s ability to extract footage without Council knowing when and what footage was extracted.

Council’s proposed action to respond to this was to develop an audit program for Council’s camera surveillance, to be undertaken yearly.

Read all 12 recommendations here.

