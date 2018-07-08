Menu
GLADSTONE Regional Council is calling for assistance from the Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy communities to help address dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour happening at its Agnes Waste Water Treatment Plant site.
News

Council asks for residents' help after unruly acts at Agnes

7th Jul 2018 4:30 AM | Updated: 8th Jul 2018 11:00 AM

GLADSTONE Regional Council is calling for assistance from the Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy communities to help address dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour happening at its Agnes Waste Water Treatment Plant site.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the Yabby Rd site had been subject to frequent trespassing recently and asked residents to notify police and the council if they had any information or had seen anything suspicious.

"Council staff using the track leading to the plant have, on several occasions, come close to experiencing head-on collisions with others on the track who are unauthorised to be there," Cr Burnett said.

"Council has locked gates, bollards and appropriate signage in place at all entry points to Yabby Rd to denote that the area is private property and to dissuade others from entering.

"However members of the public have been accessing the property on motorbikes and in other vehicles after pushing down trees to circumvent the bollards.

"The last thing we want is for someone to suffer injury, or worse, because of an accident resulting from people being on the site without permission."

 

Yellow circle marking location of the Agnes Waste Water Treatment Plant site.
Yellow circle marking location of the Agnes Waste Water Treatment Plant site. Google Maps

Cr Burnett said it was likely the track, which extends from Streeter Dr, was being used by some trespassers to travel to Baffle Creek but added others had visited the site for more destructive purposes.

"In total, vandalism and theft at the waste water treatment plant's irrigation lot and buildings, and the efforts to mitigate it, has cost ratepayers," he said.

"This is money that could be put to better use for the community elsewhere ... Agnes Water police have been informed of all incidents at the site."

Anyone with information is encouraged to phone Crime Stoppers 1800333000, Agnes Water Police Station 49749708 or the council 49700700.

Incidents can also be reported via Council's Online Services which can be accessed at its website at http://www.gladstone.qld.gov.au.

