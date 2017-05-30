Council approves giant slides for Bay water park

FUN IN THE SUN: The tender for the new 56m attractions was approved in by Fraser Coast Regional Council this week.

HERVEY Bay could be getting an amazing Christmas present this year - two giant water slides at its free water park.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council this week gave the final tick to a proposal for the slides at the WetSide Water Park and they could be ready in time for the Christmas holidays.

It is now up to the developer to decide when work will start.

While it's great news for Hervey Bay, water babies in Bundy will no doubt be a little jealous.

Residents of the Rum City have been calling for a water park for at least four years.

It, along with direct flights to Sydney, are seen as Hervey Bay's biggest advantages over Bundaberg.

In 2014, Bundaberg Regional Council put the issue on the back burner after a feasibility study found a water park at Gympie Estate would cost $25m to construct and would lose up to $400,000 annually.

Council tourism spokesman Stuart Taylor said the water park expansion aimed to provide a facility "that caters to everyone's needs.”

Cr Taylor said the plan was to get the work done during the cooler months and to reopen by the December break.

"There were a lot of assessments done with tourism activation; we need more things for people to do in a short period of time,” he said.

"We've spent a number of years trying to develop and improve that need ... this project is about building the Fraser Coast tourism product collectively.”

While entry to the water park is expected to remain free, Cr Taylor confirmed a yet-to-be determined fee would apply for using the slides.

"It would be under $10 by my estimation,” he said

"This new facility allows for that quarter or half-a-day experience in the Bay; so if people can't go whale watching because of bad weather, they can stay and enjoy the park.