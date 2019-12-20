Menu
FILL UP: The new servo will be built just off the Ring Rd.
Council approves 24-hour unmanned service station

20th Dec 2019 3:04 PM
A PACIFIC Petroleum development application for an unmanned service station has been approved for a site in Thabeban, just off the Ring Rd.

The application was lodged for land at 47 Charlie Triggs Crescent, within an existing industrial precinct.

Bundaberg Regional Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the proposed development aimed to provide a convenient refuelling point for trucks.

“The purpose of the Ring Rd was to remove as many heavy vehicles from our urban roads as possible and this application certainly supports that aim,” he said.

“The proposal includes plans for an unmanned service station with a self-bunded fuel tank and canopy height of up to five metres.”

