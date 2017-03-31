31°
Council appoints members of CBD revamp group

31st Mar 2017 5:00 AM
COMMUNITY CONDUIT: The group will act as a conduit for Bundaberg Regional Council's CBD revitalisation, sharing information between the council and stakeholders.
COMMUNITY CONDUIT: The group will act as a conduit for Bundaberg Regional Council's CBD revitalisation, sharing information between the council and stakeholders.

THE revitalisation of the Bundaberg CBD has taken another step forward, with the Bundaberg Regional Council appointing 15 business and community representatives to a Community Reference Group.

The group will act as a conduit for the project, sharing information between the council and stakeholders.

Councillor Helen Blackburn will chair the group and said members would work in a voluntary capacity to provide comments, suggestions and feedback.

"I was thrilled to meet with each member at a meeting this week where we discussed the group's roles and responsibilities,” she said.

"Each member has a lot to contribute to progressing the CBD and I'm looking forward to working with this great team of motivated, community-minded individuals.”

Among the 15 members are Chippindalls Newsagency owner Peter Heaps, disability advocate Matthew Knott, Alchemy Well-being Cafe owner Bernadette Leonard and Cooper's Home Timber and Hardware owner Steve Cooper.

CONTINUED PROSPERITY: Chippindalls Newsagency owner Peter Heaps.
CONTINUED PROSPERITY: Chippindalls Newsagency owner Peter Heaps.

Mr Heaps owns two commercial properties including his newsagency which he has run since 1983, and was around during the initial redevelopment of the CBD in 1989.

"From a business perspective, I think the CBD has been tremendously successful,” he said.

"Looking forward, we need to ensure that whatever we do, businesses continue to do well.”

"While we want to create a place where people can relax and enjoy themselves, we also want to ensure that businesses continue to prosper.”

DISABILITY ACCESS: Bundaberg disability advocate and support worker Matthew Knott.
DISABILITY ACCESS: Bundaberg disability advocate and support worker Matthew Knott.

Mr Knott, who has cerebral palsy, is a former Shalom College school captain, works in disability support and sits on the local Disability Sector Network.

"My motivation for joining was to be a voice for people with disabilities in the community with regard to the redevelopment of the CBD,” he said.

"I'd like to see continued ease of access for people with disabilities but while saying that, it's important not to lose sight of the area's key function as a central business district and I would like to continue to see out local businesses doing well.”

EAT STREET: Alchemy Well-being Cafe owner Bernadette Leonard.
EAT STREET: Alchemy Well-being Cafe owner Bernadette Leonard.

Ms Leonard has worked in hospitality, marketing, hotel management, mining and industry, and opened Alchemy in 2015.

"I'd like to see Targo St recognised as an eatery with plenty of outdoor dining options,” she said.

"I'd also like to assist in ensuring the CBD area offers plenty of outdoor space with seating and greenery, where people can relax and enjoy themselves.”

CBD BEAUTIFICATION: Cooper&#39;s Home Timber &amp; Hardware owner Steve Cooper.
CBD BEAUTIFICATION: Cooper's Home Timber & Hardware owner Steve Cooper.

Mr Cooper has run his business for 22 years, is involved in the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce and knows first-hand the impact of flooding on local small businesses.

"My focus is the beautification of the CBD,” Mr Cooper said.

"We have some lovely heritage buildings and I'd like to ensure that traditional facades are properly maintained and the overall streetscape improved.”

Topics: bundaberg bundaberg cbd bundaberg regional council cbd revitalisation project community reference group helen blackburn

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!