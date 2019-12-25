Council, industry commission report into dam’s impact

LOCAL industry groups and Bundaberg Regional Council could spend about $40,000 on a report examining the economic impacts of Paradise Dam at reduced capacity.

Local Canegrowers groups and Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers are among the bodies commissioning a data analysis report from economic consultancy firm Adept Economics.

Spokespeople from involved groups hoped to have the report ready in February, in order to have an impact on Building Queensland's decision making over the dam's future and in the region's water security.

Paradise Dam currently has 125,000 ML of water in it. This was 42 per cent of its capacity, although this potential would be reduced when the dam's owner Sunwater reduced the spillway by five metres next year.

Irrigators were concerned that a limited wet season and an increasing lowering dam level could mean that in the next financial year individual irrigators' water allocations would be 16 per cent of what they currently were.

Isis Canegrowers chairman Mark Mammino said local communities, including Bundaberg, relied heavily on the agricultural industry and that there could be a long-term economic flow-on effect.

"If you take away irrigation reliability, well, people stop employing," Mr Mammino said.

"Nobody is going to keep paying someone to sit around doing nothing. It is going to be a problem and that will flow through the business community in Bundaberg, Childers, Gin Gin."

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers' managing director Bree Grima said the report would officially prove irrigators' local water needs to the State Government and to Sunwater.

"Things are looking quite grim if we don't get a significant rainfall event," she said.

"The majority of crops need four to six megalitres per hectare.

"If you convert it out there's going to be a lot of producers going to be needing to make decisions on whether there will be entire blocks that they don't water.

"It will come down to that."

The NewsMail understood that mental health concerns of drought-affected producers were raised in a recent private meeting between farmers and Sunwater.

Ms Grima said mental health was a worrying aspect to the issue.

"We haven't heard any way the State Government is going to address this or support the industry through this," Ms Grima said.

"So that to me highlights they haven't quite got a grasp on how important that water is to the region."

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the report will also look at the social and environmental impacts on the region if the dam is not returned to its original capacity.

In the meantime, he urged for people to continue to sign his parliamentary petition seeking the return of long-term water security.

"We need to ensure that our community doesn't get distracted by playing the blame game but continues to focus on how we can return our region to its former position … and maintain our national food bowl status," he said.

Ring Lifeline on 13 11 14 if you need to talk about concerns that could be affecting your mental health.