Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey says two new policies will increase council's openness and accountability.
Politics

Council adopts key policies to boost Bundy business

26th Jul 2018 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPENNESS and accountability in its contract and tender processes are key outcomes from two purchasing policies adopted by Bundaberg Council at its meeting this week.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Procurement and Local Buy policies provide staff with clear guidelines when dealing with the marketplace for the supply of goods or services to council.

"The Buy Local Policy in particular does have a local component applying a 10% 'weighting' or advantage to business operators within the Bundaberg Region tendering to supply to council,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Council is committed to generating positive economic and social outcomes for the community and recognises the inherent benefits of contracting with local suppliers.

"It is a regulatory requirement for council to have these policies in place to ensure anyone undertaking to provide goods or services to council can be confident there is a process that meets the requirements of the Local Government Act.

"Council has a Procurement Board in place and all market approaches via public tender above $200,000 must be submitted to the Board for approval.

"It is important to have these layers of accountability to ensure that people engaging with council can be assured of the transparency surrounding the awarding of contracts or tenders.”

Cr Dempsey said the "Buy Local” theme was one council was passionate about and said it was important that money collected from locals should be invested with locals, for local projects.

"There is a message that I never tire of telling our ratepayers: every dollar collected by Bundaberg Regional Council is invested right here for the benefit of the Bundaberg Region,” Cr Dempsey said.

"We understand the ripple effect of council's financial stimulus and how it can greatly benefit the local economy and how it is a key driver for local employment and job creation.”

Bundaberg News Mail

