MEETING: Council held their second-last ordinary meeting for the year yesterday.
Council adopts green strategy for Bundy

Tahlia Stehbens
14th Nov 2018 11:21 AM
BUNDABERG is already leading the way with solar power, and now council have adopted a policy to reduce emissions and adapt clean energy practices into the future.

Councillor Wayne Honor said recommendations made in the Sustainable Bundaberg 2030 Strategy would be implemented right away, with steps to be rolled out on an ongoing basis through to 2031.

"The first target is a 10 per cent reduction by 2025-26 period, and that's based on 2016-17 monitoring levels,” Cr Honor said.

Council's second target was to reduce annual corporate carbon emissions by 38 per cent by 2030.

Cr Honor confirmed they had already begun gas flaring at the Cedars waste facility and would implement the strategy in town in the near future.

"We've saved $1 million in the first year of council's adoption of a lighting audit in our council facilities,” he said.

The strategy follows the Federal Government's commitment to the Paris agreement.

Community and environment general manager Gavin Steele said the replacement of mercury-based street lights with LEDs had been mandated for 2020, but ensured it was a project council was eager to implement.

With over $1m a year spent on street lighting, Mr Steele said the LED lights would allow council control over light levels, regulate glow along the foreshore and cut costs.

"At the moment we have no control over the mercury lights, there's a standard lux level and that's it,” he said.

"LEDs will provide the ability to dim when there's no traffic around and will allow us to put sensors in street lights ... so you've not automatically got something burning the entire time from dusk until dawn.

"It's not just about saving energy or being environmentally friendly, but it's about reserving the Mon Repos turtle rookery as well.”

