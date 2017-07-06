Could you convince someone to visit Bundy in a short video?

PROUD Bundy residents are being urged to enter a QantasLink Spirit magazine competition showcasing the best of regional Australia.

The My Town competition invites applicants to submit a short video highlighting why their town is the best place in Australia to visit.

Judges are looking for creative and original entries that showcase the places and the people that are the lifeblood of their nominated town and why it belongs on every traveller's bucket list.

With so many wonderful towns across the Bundaberg region, we think Bundaberg is in with a strong chance.

QantasLink CEO John Gissing said the carrier was proud to play a role in encouraging travellers to discover more of Australia.

"The My Town video competition is a great opportunity to put more of Australia's less-travelled regional destinations on the map,” said Mr Gissing.

"We know many travellers make their plans based on the stories they read and the recommendations of others.

"By inspiring our massive inflight and online audiences from across the country and around the world to spend more time exploring our extensive regional network, we're also continuing to drive tourism vital to the local economies of towns and regional areas.”

In addition, Spirit magazine will fly a production team to the winning town to film a professional video

The maker of the winning video will also win 100,000 Qantas Points and three nights' accommodation in Uluru for two people staying at the five-star Sails in the Desert hotel, including daily activities.

The competition closes on September 2.

For more information, visit the website travelinsider.qantas.com. au/mytownspirit.