Could you be the next millionaire?

POWERBALL has started the New Year with a bang.

Following six weeks of jackpotting, the first division Powerball prize pool has risen to an out-of-this-world $55 million.

Powerball spokeswoman Elissa Lewis said excitement was building and queues were already forming at lottery outlets around the country as the clock counted down to tomorrow's $55 million Powerball draw.

"Interestingly, it's just more than a year ago since we last saw Powerball jackpot to these dizzying heights,” she said.

"On January 5 last year, Powerball's $55 million division one prize was won by one Queensland entry, a private syndicate of 21 Queensland Government employees.

"These 21 workmates started their year as multi-millionaires. Each of the syndicate members each pocketed $2.6 million - an equal share of the $55 million division one prize pool.”

Ms Lewis said on discovering their multi-million dollar windfall on their 50-game QuickPick ticket, the office exploded with a range of reactions.

"Some laughed, some cried and some were in utter disbelief,” she said.

"This winning entry was one of 18 division one winning entries in Powerball across the nation during 2017, with those winners collectively pocketing a total prize pool of more than $285 million.”

Ahead of this week's draw, Ms Lewis said her key piece of advice was to get in early to avoid the queues and grab an entry for your chance to win Powerball's $55 million jackpot.

"And if you want to guarantee the winning Powerball number, you can play a PowerHIT entry,” she said.

"With a PowerHIT, the Powerball is guaranteed and you only need to match the first six winning numbers to win division one.”

Ms Lewis urged customers to register their entries to a player card.

She said not only does registration ensure their prize was secure, it also ensured they could be contacted directly with news of their division one win.

Tickets in Thursday's Powerball draw 1130 are available now and can be purchased at any the Lott outlet, online from thelott.com or via the Lott mobile app.