Could Wide Bay be home to federal government hubs?

THE Wide Bay is perfectly placed as a base for a number of different Federal Government departments, according to Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett chairman Bill Trevor.

The Bundaberg Deputy Mayor welcomed Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash's announcement that all commonwealth ministers were expected to outline which of their departments, entities or functions were suitable for relocation to a regional area by August.

It's part of a decentralisation push that would see government agencies move out of Canberra, Sydney or Melbourne, giving rural, regional and remote Australians the same opportunities for government department jobs and careers as capital city Australians.

"This is good policy. We need to build sustainable rural, regional and remote communities that our children and our grandchildren either want to stay in or come back to,” Cr Trevor said.

"The majority of these government jobs are skilled and well paid and would help boost regional economies.”

Cr Trevor said the Wide Bay Burnett had a diverse economy that would be well suited to government agencies from agriculture to environment, defence, health and social services.

"Regional Australia is responsible for 67% of our exports and 45% of domestic tourism,” he said.

"We grow the food that is put on the table. Quite simply, with regional Australia the country would grind to a halt.”

Senator Nash said well-managed decentralisation was a smart tactic in the housing affordability battle, as it relieves pressure on capital cities and creates the lure of quality careers in the country.

"Moving government functions to the regions means more people in our towns, more customers in our shops, more students in our schools, and more volunteers for the local fire brigade,” she said.

Senator Nash said government decentralisation was only part of the puzzle and the private sector needed to follow the government's lead.

"We also have to focus on corporate decentralisation. It's been a huge success in some areas,” she said.