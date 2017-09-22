Could this be the State of Origin of rum?

WITH plans on the table for a rum distillery at the Northern Rivers sugar mill, the community hopes to challenge Bundaberg to be named Australia's best rum.

The New South Wales community of Broadwater could soon be home to a new rum distiller if the region's sugar mill has its way.

But they will certainly have to step up after Bundaberg was named the the world's best for the second year in a row earlier this year.

The Northern Star newspaper posted on its Facebook page saying it was about to challenge the Rum City as the best place in Australia to find the dark spirit.

Bundaberg Rum senior brand manager Duncan Littler said they weren't phased by the statement and it would be hard work to rival our rum.

"Rum is really on fire at the moment with more people getting excited about rum and more companies choosing to make rum,” he said.

"As always, we will continue to do what we think we do best, and that is make rums that rival the very best from around the world.”

Elizabeth Huxham commented on the Facebook post from the Lismore paper stating "no one does it like Bundy” and many others agreed.

In March this year a television commercial about the spirit of Bundaberg went global in a $20m campaign.

The campaign focused on Australian values starting here in the Rum City, mateship and true blue attitudes, with messages like "no one does life like us” and "have a crack”.

Even celebrities Gyton Grantley, best known for his role of Carl Williams in Underbelly, surfer Julian Wilson, Olympic champion Anna Meares and Bundaberg basketballer Willie "Shack” Shackleford were on board, because they all knew we had the best the world could offer.

The campaign celebrated all things that made Australia unique, from wildlife to food, love of sport, our beach culture and diversity and Bundaberg Rum.

The Northern Rivers region will also find it tough to hold a festival dedicated solely to the love of rum, like Bundaberg does.

The Spirit of Bundaberg Festival, for a love of food, fun and rum, will be held on October 14 at the revamped Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

The day will consist of all things rum and certainly be one not to be missed.