Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TARGET: Wesfarmers is weighing up its options.
TARGET: Wesfarmers is weighing up its options. Crystal Jones
Business

Could this be the end of Bundaberg Target as we know it?

Crystal Jones
by
3rd May 2018 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE a red circle in a circle has always been an easily recognisable symbol for popular chain store Target, a question mark may now be more applicable as parent company Wesfarmers weighs up the department store's future.

Wesfarmers - which also owns fan favourite Kmart - announced in February that struggling Target stores would likely be facing a rebranding as Kmart outlets.

It came on the back of the company recording a "non-cash impairment” of $300 million due to Target's lacklustre sales.

>> INSIDE A 1970s BUNDABERG TARGET CATALOGUE

>> TARGET CELEBRATES 40 YEARS IN BUNDABERG

The widespread implementation of that plan was further confirmed yesterday when Wesfarmers chief executive Rob Scott flagged that more Target stores could be closed or rebranded to Kmart as part of the strategy to revive the struggling chain.

In a speech to the Macquarie Connections conference, Mr Scott conceded Wesfarmers remained disappointed with Target's financial performance, even though it was still profitable.

Target will remain in the Wesfarmers portfolio once the industrial conglomerate demerges Coles as a separate company that will be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

"There's still a lot of work to do in Target,” Mr Scott said.

TARGET: Wesfarmers is weighing up its options.
TARGET: Wesfarmers is weighing up its options. Crystal Jones

"Our number one opportunity was to get our stores and our products aligned and there's been some reasonable progress on that,” he said.

"I think it's important to note that Target is a profitable business.

"We make a profit but unfortunately we don't make a return we see as satisfactory.”

The NewsMail has contacted Wesfarmers for comment on the future of Bundaberg's Woongarra St store.

In 2014, the Bundaberg outlet celebrated 40 years since it opened in September 1974.

The celebration coincided with a revamp of the store including new flooring, paintwork, colour scheme, main entry to the store, larger fitting rooms and an easier-to-navigate store layout.

TARGET: Wesfarmers is weighing up its options.
TARGET: Wesfarmers is weighing up its options. Crystal Jones
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    How worried should we be about the PFAS water contamination?

    How worried should we be about the PFAS water contamination?

    News AS AUTHORITIES continue to investigate where the contamination came from, the Bundaberg community is asking questions.

    BUNDY BOY: From broken arm to entrepreneur in weeks

    premium_icon BUNDY BOY: From broken arm to entrepreneur in weeks

    Business From broken arm to entrepreneur in weeks

    Union hits back at Bennett's 'wild' gender claims

    premium_icon Union hits back at Bennett's 'wild' gender claims

    Politics Genderbread Person not so controversial says local rep

    • 3rd May 2018 2:12 PM

    Local Partners