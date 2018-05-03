Could this be the end of Bundaberg Target as we know it?

TARGET: Wesfarmers is weighing up its options.

WHILE a red circle in a circle has always been an easily recognisable symbol for popular chain store Target, a question mark may now be more applicable as parent company Wesfarmers weighs up the department store's future.

Wesfarmers - which also owns fan favourite Kmart - announced in February that struggling Target stores would likely be facing a rebranding as Kmart outlets.

It came on the back of the company recording a "non-cash impairment” of $300 million due to Target's lacklustre sales.

The widespread implementation of that plan was further confirmed yesterday when Wesfarmers chief executive Rob Scott flagged that more Target stores could be closed or rebranded to Kmart as part of the strategy to revive the struggling chain.

In a speech to the Macquarie Connections conference, Mr Scott conceded Wesfarmers remained disappointed with Target's financial performance, even though it was still profitable.

Target will remain in the Wesfarmers portfolio once the industrial conglomerate demerges Coles as a separate company that will be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

"There's still a lot of work to do in Target,” Mr Scott said.

"Our number one opportunity was to get our stores and our products aligned and there's been some reasonable progress on that,” he said.

"I think it's important to note that Target is a profitable business.

"We make a profit but unfortunately we don't make a return we see as satisfactory.”

The NewsMail has contacted Wesfarmers for comment on the future of Bundaberg's Woongarra St store.

In 2014, the Bundaberg outlet celebrated 40 years since it opened in September 1974.

The celebration coincided with a revamp of the store including new flooring, paintwork, colour scheme, main entry to the store, larger fitting rooms and an easier-to-navigate store layout.