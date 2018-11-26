Could storm bring relief to Bundy's prolonged heatwave?

HEATWAVE: Bundaberg's temperatures are set to soar this week as Queensland feels the heat.

A POSSIBLE thunderstorm on Sunday or Monday could deliver much-needed relief from prolonged scorching temperatures for the Bundaberg region.

The mercury tipped 36 degrees at 2.30pm in Bundaberg today and it's set to be another hot one tomorrow with a 33 degree maximum tipped.

In fact the forecast is for several days' worth of temperatures where 33 is the lowest maximum.

With residents being urged to stay cool and out of the heat, some weather models show rainfall of between 20mm and 40mm on Sunday.

The Weatherzone website is predicting a 50 per cent chance of rainfall in this range.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lachlan Stoney said it was a possibility, but there was still a lot of uncertainty.

Mr Stoney said a few different scenarios were possible.

"Most have something (rainfall) in the Bundaberg area on Sunday,” Mr Stoney said.

"But at this point we wouldn't be confident that it would be more than a few millimetres. But a thunderstorm is not out of the question.”

Current maximums are more than six degrees above Bundaberg's November average top of 28.5 degrees.

The highest temperature of the year was recorded on January 15, when temperatures soared to 36.7 degrees.

Bundaberg's highest November temperature on record of 37.1 degrees, was recorded in 2016.