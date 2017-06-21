Could our cane bring huge US perfume factory to Bundy?

A MAJOR international company turning sugarcane into high-end make-up and perfume will establish a new factory in regional Queensland in a coup tipped to pump millions into the economy and create much-needed jobs - and Bundaberg is on the shortlist for locations.

Amyris, which transforms cane into a sustainable product used in everything from vitamins to perfumes and cosmetics, replacing an ingredient otherwise sourced from sharks, will today announce it will build a new biorefinery in Queensland.

It plans to use the state as a launch pad into Asia.

The site is yet to be determined, with a feasibility study to be completed within three to six months, but regional centres in the running include Bundaberg, Mackay and Townsville.

The NewsMail has contacted Leanne Donaldson to ask if she will push for the economic coup for the region.

The deal was reached after negotiations between the state and Amyris, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk meeting with the company in San Diego yesterday.

She said the biorefinery would create at least 70 direct jobs and help kickstart a new bio-industry in the state that could rival the growing biofuels industry, already tipped to eventually pour $1 billion into the Queensland economy.

"Amyris is seeking to replicate its successful biorefinery in Brazil and sees Queensland as an ideal location due to the abundance of sugarcane and proximity to Asia,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"The company's proposed biorefinery would aim to produce 23,000 tonnes a year of a sugarcane-based ingredient called farnesene, which is used in a range of products, including cosmetics, fragrances, nutraceuticals, polymers and lubricants.”

Amyris chief executive John Melo said Queensland was the perfect place to base its new factory with supply agreements already in place.

"Our growing demand in China for vitamins and the Asian demand for cosmetics and fragrances supports a new specialty farnesene fermentation factory in Queensland,” Mr Melo said.

He said about one-third of all skincare products and perfumes now included a bio-engineered ingredient converted from sugarcane.

"It can actually enable consumers to consume sustainable goods,” Mr Melo said.

Ms Palaszczuk said the company was attracted to Queensland through the Government's Biofutures Acceleration Program, which helps companies build biorefineries.