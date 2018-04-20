Could it be a fairytale in A-League finals?

Henrique has been a plus for the Brisbane Roar.

Henrique has been a plus for the Brisbane Roar. GLENN HUNT

IT'S finals in A-League soccer and it could be fairytale time.

We haven't really had a fairytale in an A-League grand final - one of the top two has always picked up the trophy.

Maybe this year things will change. If the Brisbane Roar can get past Melbourne City Friday night - and I think they are a good chance of doing that - what happens then will depend on the other teams.

You would have to say Sydney is favourite for the championship - the title is its to lose after the season the team has had - but the Sky Blues are beatable.

The Newcastle Jets can beat them and so can Melbourne Victory if they get past Adelaide.

The Roar is the dark horse and who knows what they can do if they can get a result against City in the first of the finals at AAMI Park tonight.

The Roar's form has been patchy all season, but they have played some really good stuff.

John Aloisi had to change their style of play. And because of the players that he has had, and the injury problems, they are now a different type of side.

They sit back a little bit, soak up a bit of pressure and play on the counter.

If they get their defensive lines right they are a hard team to break down.

Even if you do score against them, with the players they have they are always a chance to snatch something back.

Always a goal poacher, Henrique has been a real boost for them.

Maccarone has been quiet but everything he touched turned to goal earlier in the season, so he's due a goal. And if Brett Holman's fit, like I heard he should be, then he can change things.

They have got some key players. Thomas Kristiansen has made a massive difference since he's come back into the midfield.

A lot has been said about the age of the Roar team, but I will say this.

You can have older players, and then you can have older guys who can really contribute.

If you look at the quality of the Roar's older players, on their day they are as good as anyone in the league. At times there is no substitute for experience and I think this could be one of those times.

If they win this week they will then play Sydney and although they beat them in Sydney the other week, that may just too much of an ask.

As I said, however, this is finals football and anything can happen.

As for the other game this weekend, Melbourne Victory's experience in finals will probably stand them in good stead against Adelaide United.

Besart Berisha has been having a lean time, so he's going to be jumping out of the gate.

Leroy George is a huge asset to them, so as much as my heart says Adelaide, my head says Victory is going to get up.

Looking ahead, if anyone can knock Sydney off it's Victory.

It's not a black and white finals series like last year.

It's a good spread of teams and they can all win against each other and that's why it's tough to pick.

Roll on the finals.

