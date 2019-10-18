‘Could have killed himself’: Police hunt driver who legged it

Police are hunting a driver who fled from a crash near Childers today.

A MAN is on the run after fleeing from a crash near Childers, with the police dog unable to track the driver this afternoon.

The driver of a white van managed to free himself from the wreckage and leave the scene, despite the car rolling after leaving the road.

Childers police officer-in-charge Seargent Geoff Fay said about noon a witness told police a white Toyota HiAce was travelling at high speed through the intersection of Farnsfield and McDonalds Rds at Farnsfield, when the driver, and sole occupant of the van lost control.

Sgt Fay said according to the witness the van driver was lucky he didn’t hit anything solid or collect another vehicle.

“He could have killed himself travelling at that speed,” he said.

“It’s not a busy road, but you do get quite a lot of farm vehicles on that road so he’s lucky he didn’t hit a tractor.”

Sgt Fay said the man left the scene before police arrived and despite the police dog and dog squad officer attempting to find the driver, they were unable to do so.

Police will tow the van to the police station and investigations are continuing to identify and find the driver.

Sgt Fay said the driver was likely to face a dangerous operation of a motor vehicle charge.