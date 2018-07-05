Could Bundy go nuclear? Pitt says nothing's off limits

BUNDABERG could become the future home of a nuclear power plant, with a Queensland Member of Parliament urging the Turnbull Government to consider developing a nuclear power industry in Australia.

Under a plan to be debated at the upcoming LNP convention, the resolution (proposed by Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien's branch) could lead to a plan for generators across the country.

While the branch did not list possible sites for nuclear power plants in its resolution, a study conducted by the Australia Institute in 2007 identified Bundaberg as one of 17 suitable sites for a nuclear power plant in the country.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said even though there were "no plans to build a nuclear power station” currently, he believed "all options needed to be considered to bring down power prices for residents, particularly in regional Queensland, where there was no choice of supplier”.

The LNP is pushing for a nuclear power. STEFFEN SCHMIDT

Choosing locations based on existing electricity infrastructure, centres of demand, transport infrastructure and access to large quantities of water (for cooling), the study warned how the setting up of a nuclear industry in Australia could prove unpopular.

Other Queensland sites the study identified were Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, the Sunshine Coast and Bribie Island.

"If the Federal Government decided to promote the establishment of a nuclear power industry in Australia, the siting of the power plants is likely to be one of the most politically contentious issues,” the report said.

"In Australia, approximately half of the population opposes nuclear energy and two thirds say they would oppose a nuclear power plant in their local area.”

Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien. John McCutcheon

The Fairfax LNP branch proposed three separate resolutions on energy policy to be debated at the LNP convention, which will start in Brisbane today. In a statement to his electorate and the media, Mr O'Brien said he was "focussed on delivering the National Energy Guarantee to secure lower power prices for all Australians”.

Other branch resolutions called on the government to "reduce the high level of subsidy paid to the renewable energy industry” and "support the building of new coal fired power stations that have the capacity to produce reliable and economic power”.

Resolutions that are adopted by the LNP convention are not binding on the government, with Mr Pitt confirming that any "outcomes from motions debated at party conferences were not binding on the parliamentary wing”.