Could Bundaberg become the capital city of new Qld?

STATE CRUSADE: Bill Bates is on a mission to create two states in Queensland. Jim Alouat

COULD Bundaberg become the capital city of a new state of Queensland?

Probably not.

But for Bill Bates the crusade to create a new northeast state is very real.

The independent retiree has invested time and money to try and secure a referendum so residents of central and north Queensland could vote on the proposition of forming a new state.

The Cairns man is travelling across regional Queensland seeking

support for his petition and dropped into Bundaberg this week.

The idea of forming a breakaway state in Queensland is not new.

Mr Bates wants a new state with the demarcation line cutting through just north of Gympie.

The catalyst for Mr Bates's petition was the news that the Queensland Parliament was increasing from 89 to 93 seats and all four additional seats were in southeast Queensland.

"Now 75 per cent of the members of the Queensland Parliament are beholden to the interests of voters who have no affinity with regional Queensland,” he said.

Mr Bates said he had met some resistance on his tour with many people telling him it was unachievable and the idea of more politicians would create more problems.

But Mr Bates said with better federal and state representation, areas such as Bundaberg would carve out a larger slice of the financial pie.

"If regional Queensland had 12 senators it would have more of a say in Canberra where much of the money comes from,” he said.

Mr Bates said South Australia provided the best measure to determine if a new state was viable.

The population of South Australia is about 1.5 million and has an area of some 900,000sqkm.

"The biggest difference is we have much more arable land and greater amount of natural resources,” Mr Bates said.

"South Australia generates less than $400 million in royalty payments while Queensland's royalty revenue is more than $2 billion with most of that being earnt from projects in central and north Queensland.”

Mr Bates is trying to learn from the failed bid in a 1967 referendum to create a new state in New South Wales.

But Mr Bates's campaign could be rendered moot if he does not acquire the 10,000 signatures required for the matter to be debated in parliament.

As of yesterday, the petition had 368 signatures.

The e-petition can be found at www.parliament.qld.gov.au.